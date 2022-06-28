RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Uhuru and Matiang'i are to blame for insecurity - Gachagua

Irene Okere

Gachagua attacks the government claiming it was slow when responding to past insecurity cases

Rigathi Gachagua during a recent consultative forum for Kenya Kwanza
Rigathi Gachagua during a recent consultative forum for Kenya Kwanza

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua has continued to blame the government, now stating that it has been slow when responding to insecurity cases in the country.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Economic Forum in Laikipia County, Gachagua pointed a finger at the president Uhuru Kenyatta and the Interior CS Fred Matiang'i claiming they not carrying out their duties properly.

While citing Laikipia's past insecurities woos, Gachagua expressed disappointment towards the head of state and Matiang'i for failing to respond quickly as innocent Kenyans lost their lives through insecurity.

I was a personal assistant to President Kenyatta for seven years and this one time I called him and told him that he had failed Kenyans, especially the people of Laikipia who elected him.

The Interior Minister who is also tasked to deal with such insecurity cases was negligent. He claims to be a performer but I want to tell Kenyans that his job is just to get fat,” said Gachagua.

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua addresses a crowd on June 17, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua addresses a crowd on June 17, 2022

Laikipia has been experiencing insecurity since 2021 when bandits invaded some conservancies leading to the deaths of police officers and thousands more civilians displaced in the ensuing chaos.

Mathira MP also highlighted that he and Laikipia residents will forgive the president for other mistakes but not for the Laikipia insecurity cases that led to the death of the residents.

We will forgive the President for ruining the economy, for bringing on board the opposition in the government but we will not forgive him for sitting and watching the deaths that occurred in Laikipia yet the country has enough police force and the military,” he said.

In the past, Gachugua has been seen attacking the government as he criticize the police officer uniform alleging that police officers have suffered in the hands of the Interior Cabinet Secretary and his Principal Secretary - Fred Matiang’i and Karanja Kibicho - and he is keen on bringing it all to an end.

"You have gone through a lot at the hands of Matiang’i and Kibicho. We will change the blue uniform that our officers do not want and revert to the previous one. We will return the blue one to PCEA church. It is the uniform for the women’s guild," he said.

Irene Okere

