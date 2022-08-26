You're in gov't, who stole from you? Gachagua fires at Raila

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Mutahi Kahiga as Nyeri County Governor, Rigathi rubbished Mr Odinga's claims that elections were rigged to favor William Ruto.

Rigathi stated that the outgoing administration endorsed Raila's bid for the presidency therefore, in a matter of speaking, the elections favored him more.

"He used to say his votes were stolen by the Government, system, and deep state, now that he is the government, who stole from him? he had chiefs, DCI officers, EACC, Matiangi, Kibicho, and Uhuru who stole from him ? who stole the elections?" Gachagua asked.

Pulse Live Kenya

Further, the former Mathira Mp highlighted that he warned president Uhuru against forcing Raila's bid for the presidency on Kenyans stating that Raila always goes to court if he loses the elections.

However, Rigathi assured his supporters that the Kenya Kwanza team will win the case file against them citing the case is just a small hitch.

"Matters of the case will end, and this case is not big deal, I once told president Uhuru this old man you're forcing on us will never change, if we defeat him it is a must he will move to court, has he gone or not?" posed Gachagua.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rigathi's questioning remarks come barely days after the Azimio One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga electronically submitted his Presidential Election petition on Monday with an attempt to nullify presidential results.

Raila narrowly beats the deadline to file a presidential election petition

Raila Odinga electronically submitted his Presidential Election petition against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The petition challenging the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect was filed by Odinga's legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo through the Judiciary E-Filing System on Monday, August 22.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former Prime Minister as well as his running mate Martha Karua also appeared at the Milimani Law Courts to submit the physical copies of the petition before the 2 pm deadline.