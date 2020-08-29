President Uhuru Kenyatta is reported to have come through for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during yesterday’s fundraiser by mama Ida Odinga.

The fundraiser which was geared towards raising Ksh 300 million to cement mama Ida’s legacy as a career teacher, mentor and coach saw 120 Million shillings raised during the Friday event.

Reports indicate that President Uhuru Kenyatta donated Ksh 6 Million towards the initiative, with a host of legislators donating over 500.000 shillings each.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will be used to construct Mama Ida Library and Resource Centre at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay County.

The event that was both virtual and physical was attended by a host of government officials, corporate leaders and politicians.

Below are more photos of the event.

Uhuru breaks the bank for Raila with Ksh 120 Million raised less than 5 hours

Uhuru breaks the bank for Raila with Ksh 120 Million raised less than 5 hours