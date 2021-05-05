Uhuru's strict orders to CSs concerning Tanzania

President Kenyatta was given an opportunity to address the forum where he highlighted elements of the ongoing trade relations between the two countries.

He also took the opportunity to issue directives to his Cabinet Secretaries on pending projects with Tanzania as well as future collaborative efforts.

"President Suluhu and I reminded you [Ministers] of this, you don't have to wait for a formal meeting to hold talks. Consider meeting over a cup of tea and coming up with solutions for our people. We would like ministers to be proactive, visit each other and figure out how to make lives easier for our business people and farmers," stated the president.

President Kenyatta went on to issue two more directives, giving the involved CSs two weeks to fulfil them.

First, he asked Transport CS James Macharia and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to ensure traffic snarl-ups at the Kenya-Tanzania border at Namanga are cleared in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols.