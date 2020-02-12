President Uhuru Kenyatta left mourners at retired president Daniel Moi's in stitches when he recounted an encounter with the late head of state.

Uhuru recounted how he was in trouble one day and the Moi called his house in the wee hours of the morning to reprimand him.

Once the call was made by Moi, Uhuru refused to pick it up because he knew Mzee Moi did not take irresponsibility well.

President Uhuru Kenyatta paying his respects to late retired president Daniel Moi

"Mzee called at 5am and I refused to pack the call because I knew what I had done the previous day, I knew the call was troubling, I told my wife to pick it," President Kenyatta stated.

Hospital in Moi's honour

"He called back again and my wife told me she's not picking it... the call was fire... the call was hanged up and I was left holding the phone," he added.

President Kenyatta said Mzee Moi called back and ordered him to arrive in Nakuru in the next hour but he bailed out and went into hiding for a week.

"... he called a third time and I apologized but he ordered me to be in Nakuru in an hours time but I knew only a fool walks into the fire, I went missing for a week," he said.

He also pointed out how Mzee Moi had a forgiving spirit adding that he viewed the late retired President as a father, a mentor and a teacher.

President Kenyatta also said that the government will help build a referral hospital at Kabarak University in honour of Mzee Moi through a solar generation plant.