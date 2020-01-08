President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to give a Sh500,000 donation during the burial of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua's mother, Martha Kirigo Gachagua, on Tuesday exposed the deteriorated relationship within the Jubilee Party leadership.

President Kenyatta sent his close ally, Kieni MP Kanini Kega to deliver the money which was supposed to help the Gachagua family offset the deceased's hospital bill and help in burial arrangements.

"Before I came here, I had been in State House Mombasa and the President told me he talked to Rigathi about the huge bill because our mother had been ailing for many years. He gave me a small token to bring to this family and told me you should not hesitate if there is any extra help you need," Kega told mourners.

The statement immediately turned political as speaker after speaker criticized the youthful MP for delivering the donation, some even accusing him of lying about being sent by the head of state.

"I want to attack Kanini a lit bit because I see him with the people who fight me. During Charles Rubia's burial, the DP also sent me his contribution but I could not deliver it while the President was there, that is protocol and you should do better next time," Kandara MP Alice Wahome said.

"Let us learn to always speak the truth because all this MPs, even Kanini Kega, are born again," Manyatta MP John Muchiri responded amid uproar from the mourners.

Deputy President William Ruto also made an indirect reference to Kega's delivery.

"I'm the only person who has taken an oath to assist President Uhuru Kenyatta. Let every person do his work, if your a watchman, do that, if you are an MP, stick to that, same as MCAs and Governors," Ruto stated before reading the President's condolence message.