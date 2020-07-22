Renowned civil and human rights activist Jerotich Seii has tested positive for Covid19 - the disease caused by the corona virus.

Jerotich went public about her diagnosis on Wednesday afternoon saying she hoped the disclosure would help fight the stigma associated with Covid19.

"Just to let you know that I tested positive for #COVID19 today despite all the usual precautions. I am sharing this with you because we must fight stigma. Also, reading the stories & seeing the wider lack of govt preparedness, we really are on our own. I will keep you posted," she said.

She is best known for her campaign dubbed #switchoffKPLC that sought transparency in power bills.

Jerotich is also the daughter to former nominated MP Tabitha Seei