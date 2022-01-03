Ruto officially invites Mudavadi for coalition talks

According to United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Veronic Maina, Ruto has extended a formal invitation to partner with the two politicians in the 2022 General Election.

The DP, who has convinced politicians in his camp to denounce other parties in favour of UDA, is willing to accommodate ANC and Ford Kenya in his planned alliance.

“In case they accept it, we will listen to them because, as UDA, we are a democratic party that does not give demands. Yes, anyone who wants to support us has to join UDA, but we will listen to ANC and Ford Kenya,” said Ms Maina.

However, in a 2019 interview with former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohammed, Musalia vowed to never work with the deputy president.

DP Ruto had earlier disagreed with key allies such as Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri who refused to fold their parties and join UDA.

Kiunjuri has in the past said that UDA had refused to accommodate other parties, warning that should UDA collapse, Mt Kenya voters will be left in the cold if they don’t have a regional party.

"We've seen what can happen when we are all put in one party. We don't want to repeat what is happening in Jubilee," Kiunjuri said.

On the other hand, Ruto, during a recent interview on Citizen TV, said he had not forced anyone to fold their parties.

“We will meet kwa uwanja. The Deputy President believes in creating a national party UDA just like I strongly believe in creating a strong and very national party- Chama Cha Kazi. There is no contradiction here,” Kuria stated in a post on Facebook.