Samburu county Depouty Governor Julius Leseeto is in mourning following the death of his wife Linah Leseeto.

The deceased breathed her last on Friday, 10 Jan 2020 after a short illness.

News of her death was made public by Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal who took to social media to condole with his deputy.

"It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I have received the news of the passing on of H.E Linah Leseeto. I visited her in hospital while unwell and prayed for her recovery together with friends.

"On my own behalf, on behalf of my family and the entire County Government of Samburu, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the family," stated Lenolkulal.

Lenolkulal revealed that he had visited the deceased while in hospital and prayed for God to grant solace and fortitude to the family during this diddficult time.

Leseeto took over managing affairs of the county after his boss was barred from accessing the office.