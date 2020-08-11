Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Majority Whip Irungu Kangata on Tuesday clashed on Twitter ahead of the controversial Senate vote on the new revenue sharing formula.

Murkomen has been the de facto leader of a group of Senators from historically marginalized counties who have been opposed to the one man one shilling formula advocated by Senator Kangata.

The team led by Murkomen is reported to enjoy the support of Majority of Senators including those from counties that would benefit from the one man one shilling formula.

Kangata on Tuesday criticized the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, saying his proposed formula will see Mutang'a and Nyeri counties lose their revenue.

"Linturi and Murkomen new formula wants to punish Muranga and Nyeri counties. Why ? What wrong have we done to you?" Kangata posed.

"Stop your obsession with me. You are now in leadership. Respect my position as a backbencher and lead!" Murkomen shot back.

Kangata later explained that the former Majority Leader had declined a proposal to have a formula 39 counties would gain more money while the other eight would have their revenue losses covered by the Equalization Fund.

"Sasa unataka kulia?" Murkomen condescendingly hit back.

The Senate will this afternoon (Tuesday) debate and vote on a new revenue sharing formula.