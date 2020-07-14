A section of Gikomba market was demolished in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Traders who had erected structures woke up to a rude shock when they found their stalls uprooted.

This comes barely a fortnight after a night fire razed down a section of the market.

The infernos at Gikomba market have stubbornly blotted every year’s calendar causing losses worth millions of shillings as fires ravage business structures in the largest mitumba market in Kenya.

Demolitions at Gikomba market in Nairobi

Gikomba fires

For the second time this year, the second-hand open-air market was struck by the fire in June 2020 which scorched the poultry section and part of the cereal section.

In the past decade, Gikomba has burnt every year except 2011, 2013 and 2016. The market has burnt at least 10 times from 2010 with three of the incidents taking place in June of 2015, 2018 and 2020.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive to investigate the cause of the fires in 2017, those mandated with the task together with the proceeds of their investigation never reported back to the public.