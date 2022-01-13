RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Street protest held over CS Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

CS Magoha initially stated that gay students shouldn't be allowed in boarding school

Street protest held over Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students
Street protest held over Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

Members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as human rights activists have taken to the streets of Nairobi to condemn a comment by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Professor George Magoha, on banning of Gay Students from boarding schools.

Recommended articles

According to Prof. Magoha, gay learners should be restricted to day schools closer to their homes.

“Right now, there are contemporary cases of children who are homosexual and lesbians, they must go to day schools close to their homes.

"Your responsibility should be for the greater majority and not a few individuals. Do not allow yourself to be intimidated by children,” said Prof. Magoha said.

The remarks by the CS sparked angry reactions with LGBT community in particular faulting him for profiling the students according to their sexual orientation.

Last year, education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha sparked fresh controversy after directing that students engaging in homosexuality be barred from boarding schools.
Last year, education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha sparked fresh controversy after directing that students engaging in homosexuality be barred from boarding schools. Pulse Live Kenya

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet of Kenya, an organisation known as the Queer Republic compiled a list of demands for implementation to prevent and curb violence and discrimination towards queer school goers.

Included in the demands is, CS Magoha to attend LGBTQ+ affirming training that would be conducted by LGBTQ+ organizations and groups.

"This training will broaden his knowledge of the LGBTQ+ community and to interact with queers and learn about their experiences and lives," read a press statement.

The group also advocated for the adoption of comprehensive sexuality education in the current Kenyan education system.

"This is so as to provide room for young Kenyans to understand sexuality , identity and sexual orientation," stated Queer Republic.

The group also wants the repeal of Section 162 of Kenya’s colonial-era Penal Code which criminalises sexual acts deemed ‘unnatural’, creating a loop hole for persecution and extortion.

Street protest held over Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students
Street protest held over Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students Pulse Live Kenya

"Work towards reviewing the Penal Code of the Kenyan constitution where article 162 and 165 criminalizes LGBTQIA+ persons on grounds of identity and intimacy," the statement read.

Their final demand was to have all the queer phobias criminalised: "Criminalize queer phobias that put at risk the lives of queer persons and punishing by law the perpetrators of any attack of this nature towards LGBTQIA + community."

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Street protest held over CS Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

Street protest held over CS Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

DP Ruto allies celebrate RC Natembeya’s resignation

DP Ruto allies celebrate RC Natembeya’s resignation

Uhuru redeploys Natembeya to his office

Uhuru redeploys Natembeya to his office

Meet George Natembeya's replacement as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner

Meet George Natembeya's replacement as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner

Uhuru takes impromptu train ride in Naivasha [Photos]

Uhuru takes impromptu train ride in Naivasha [Photos]

Paula Kahumbu becomes first explorer to join National Geographic board

Paula Kahumbu becomes first explorer to join National Geographic board

LSK unveils Nelson Havi's replacement

LSK unveils Nelson Havi's replacement

Man behind 2002 Kikambala attack set to be transferred from Guantánamo Bay

Man behind 2002 Kikambala attack set to be transferred from Guantánamo Bay

Nairobi pastor plans first ever bike trip round Africa's coastline

Nairobi pastor plans first ever bike trip round Africa's coastline

Trending

Kenyans rate Kabogo's Karate skills [Video]

Kenyans rate William Kabogo's Karate skills

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned by UK politician [Photos]

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned Lord Michael Spencer [Photos]

Update: Kenya Power gives status of restoration of electricity supply

Kenya Power CEO & MD Jared Othieno announces launch of Live Line Programme to curb power outages during maintenance

US TV anchor mistaken for Kenya Power boss

Ben Terry of KPLC TV