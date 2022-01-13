Street protest held over CS Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students

According to Prof. Magoha, gay learners should be restricted to day schools closer to their homes.

“Right now, there are contemporary cases of children who are homosexual and lesbians, they must go to day schools close to their homes.

"Your responsibility should be for the greater majority and not a few individuals. Do not allow yourself to be intimidated by children,” said Prof. Magoha said.

The remarks by the CS sparked angry reactions with LGBT community in particular faulting him for profiling the students according to their sexual orientation.

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet of Kenya, an organisation known as the Queer Republic compiled a list of demands for implementation to prevent and curb violence and discrimination towards queer school goers.

Included in the demands is, CS Magoha to attend LGBTQ+ affirming training that would be conducted by LGBTQ+ organizations and groups.

"This training will broaden his knowledge of the LGBTQ+ community and to interact with queers and learn about their experiences and lives," read a press statement.

The group also advocated for the adoption of comprehensive sexuality education in the current Kenyan education system.

"This is so as to provide room for young Kenyans to understand sexuality , identity and sexual orientation," stated Queer Republic.

The group also wants the repeal of Section 162 of Kenya’s colonial-era Penal Code which criminalises sexual acts deemed ‘unnatural’, creating a loop hole for persecution and extortion.

"Work towards reviewing the Penal Code of the Kenyan constitution where article 162 and 165 criminalizes LGBTQIA+ persons on grounds of identity and intimacy," the statement read.