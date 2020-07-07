Celebrated media personality Swaleh Mdoe on Tuesday sparked off a heated debate on social media after he hit out at female colleagues who are being fronted by sponsors as fake owners of beauty salons and spas.

Mdoe said the female celebrities pretend to own the spas but claimed the actual owners are male patrons popularly referred to as sponsors.

"Have you noticed?There is a trend of some SPONSORS opening Beauty Salons/SPAs using female Celebrities as FRONTS and these lasses pretending to OWN them?Sijataja mtu," the Citizen TV journalist said.

The post immediately went viral with a section of netizens challenging the tafakari ya babu creator to reveal the names of the female celebrities.

A number of tv beauty queens have leveraged their fame to earn an extra income in the beauty industry.

The development has partly been exacerbated by the dwindling fortune in the media industry that has seen nearly all leading media houses fire thousands of journalists in the past three years.