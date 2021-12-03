RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Westlands MP's plan to transform Nairobi into Smart City

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Tim Wanyonyi is vying for the city top seat on an ODM ticket

Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi
Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi has vowed to transform Nairobi County into a smart city if elected governor in 2022.

Wanyonyi, who is gunning for the county top seat on an ODM ticket listed a 10-agenda which is part of his manifesto.

In my plan for the smart Nairobi City, I will integrate ICT as a core enabler of functions & services by the Nairobi City County Government,” reads part of his agenda.

He also vowed to fight corruption in order to enhance service delivery and transform the city into a business-friendly hub for investors and entrepreneurs.

Wanyonyi, who is betting on his track record in Westlands Constituency plans to Streamline the transport sector in the city to accommodate all including bodaboda riders, bikers, cyclists, PWDs and pedestrians.

In order to help youths make meaningful income and give them opportunities, the MP intends to create a conducive legal and infrastructural regime that will enable talent search and incubation.

I will Institute and improve better workplace conditions so as to restore dignity to Nairobi's workforce,” read the manifesto.

Wanyonyi also vowed to reposition Nairobi as a premier tourist destination and utilize the existing developed & undeveloped land to address the housing needs of Nairobi residents.

For the last 15 years, Wanyonyi has served Nairobi, first as a nominated councillor between 2007 and 2013 and then as a Member of Parliament for Westlands Constituency since 2013.

So far, only three candidates have declared interest to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat namely Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru and Wanyonyi.

