Two children dead, police suspect the father is responsible

Area police commander Beatrice Kiraguri said preliminary investigations indicate the doctor injected the children with a yet to be established drug, leading to their death. The bodies have been moved to the Nakuru County Mortuary.

“The scene indicates some drugs were used on the children and on himself. A postmortem shall be conducted to establish what type of drug it was,” Kiraguri clarified.

The crime took place at the doctor’s home in Kiamunyi Estate in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Kiraguri said the medic is admitted at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital under tight police security.

She added that the matter was under investigation to confirm if it was the medic who committed the offence.

“The doctor’s wife was not at home at the time and she was only called in when the children were already dead,” said Kiraguri without stating who called the woman of the house.

Kiraguri said police had to break into the house in an attempt to save the three but the children had already succumbed.

A neighbour claimed that the medic took the drastic action after disagreeing with his wife who allegedly wanted to travel abroad against his will.