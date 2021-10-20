Uhuru lifts nationwide Curfew

He declared that the 10:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew stood lifted with immediate effect, during his address at the 2021 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

Kenya has been under curfew since March 2020 as one of the Covid-19 mitigation measures.

"The National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 and the National Security Council, have continued to monitor the evolution of the disease situation within our borders. Therefore, given the progress made in containing this disease the Committee jointly with the Council has recommended a review of the existing containment measures," the President explained.

The Committee also resolved to increase the number of individuals allowed to attend in-person worship services at religious institutions.

"Accordingly, the number of persons gathering for in-person worship, is reviewed upwards from one-thirds of the congregants to two-thirds of the congregants, provided that they adhere to all health protocols as directed by the Government.

"In the same regard, by the authority vested in me as President, I hereby ORDER and DIRECT that the Nationwide dusk to dawn curfew that has been in effect from 27th March, 2020 be and is hereby VACATED with immediate effect," the President announced.

Update on Covid-19 Vaccinations in Kenya

President Kenyatta gave an assurance that the target of 10 million vaccinated adults by December 2021 will be achieved.

"On 29th June, 2021 during my Sixteenth Address on the Covid-19 Pandemic, I pledged to the nation that by Christmas this year we would have vaccinated over 10 Million adults. Today I am pleased to confirm to the nation that we are on course to realize this target. As of today, we have inoculated 5 Million adults.

"Owing to the compliance with the health protocols and guidelines on Covid-19, I further note with appreciation that surge of infections has declined over the last two weeks, as characterized by the positivity rate of below 5% that has been registered over this period. I thank all the people of Kenya for exercising an admirable degree of civic responsibility in this fight and truly being their brother’s keepers," he stated.