Uhuru's message on death of Jubilee MCA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned with the family of Mahoo Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA), Hon Ronald Sagurani who passed away on Tuesday.
The President remembered the Ward Representative as a "progressive grassroots politician" whose death had come as a huge loss for his constituents.
"As a party we have lost a progressive leader who was dedicated to the service of his community. His commitment to improving the lives of wananchi at the grassroots endeared him to many, propelling him to be elected twice to represent Mahoo Ward.
"We appreciate his commitment to improving the agricultural sector within the County of Taita Taveta, and especially banana farming where he championed for value addition," the President eulogized.
The Head of State said Hon Sagurani leaves behind a colorful legacy of transformative development projects that will continue to positively impact residents of Mahoo Ward and Taveta Constituency in general.
