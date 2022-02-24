Ukraine ambassador to Kenya says time for diplomacy is over

Large explosions and emergency sirens rocked Kyiv on Thursday as Russia launched its attack on eastern Ukraine.

"The combat spirit of the Ukrainian military is high, our defenders are ready to give a decisive response to the aggressor state and will protect the Ukrainian soil with all their strength," said Pravednyk.

Several deaths reported after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia's military breached the border in a number of places, in the north, south and east, including from Belarus, a long-time Russian ally. There are reports of fighting in some parts of eastern Ukraine.

About 10 civilians are believed to have been killed, including six in an air strike in Brovary near the capital Kyiv. A man was also killed in shelling outside the major eastern city of Kharkiv.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced martial law across all of Ukraine, severed all diplomatic relations with Russia and said weapons would be distributed to anyone who wanted them.

Warning sirens blared across the capital, which has a population of almost three million. Traffic queued to leave the city and crowds sought shelter in Kyiv's metro stations. Several neighbouring countries have begun preparations to take in a large number of refugees.

Kenya's stand on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kenya waded in on the tension between Russia and Ukraine during the United Nations Security Council’s urgent meeting on Monday February 21, 2022.

The speech was delivered by Kenya’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador Martin Kimani.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ambassador Kimani expressed Kenya’s strong concern and opposition to the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

“We further strongly condemn the trend in the last few decades of powerful states, including members of this Security Council, breaching International Law with little regard,” he said.