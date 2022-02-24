RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ukraine ambassador to Kenya says time for diplomacy is over

Cyprian Kimutai

Ambassador urges Kenyans to stand with Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian ambassador to Kenya Andrii Pravednyk has asked Kenyans and the international community as a whole to stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'aggression against Ukraine'.

Large explosions and emergency sirens rocked Kyiv on Thursday as Russia launched its attack on eastern Ukraine.

"The combat spirit of the Ukrainian military is high, our defenders are ready to give a decisive response to the aggressor state and will protect the Ukrainian soil with all their strength," said Pravednyk.

Russia's military breached the border in a number of places, in the north, south and east, including from Belarus, a long-time Russian ally. There are reports of fighting in some parts of eastern Ukraine.

About 10 civilians are believed to have been killed, including six in an air strike in Brovary near the capital Kyiv. A man was also killed in shelling outside the major eastern city of Kharkiv.

A demonstrator holds a placard reading Stop Russia and depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine on the Promenade des Anglais on the French riviera city of Nice, south-eastern France on February 24, 2022. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Stop Russia" and depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine on the "Promenade des Anglais" on the French riviera city of Nice, south-eastern France on February 24, 2022. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced martial law across all of Ukraine, severed all diplomatic relations with Russia and said weapons would be distributed to anyone who wanted them.

Warning sirens blared across the capital, which has a population of almost three million. Traffic queued to leave the city and crowds sought shelter in Kyiv's metro stations. Several neighbouring countries have begun preparations to take in a large number of refugees.

Kenya waded in on the tension between Russia and Ukraine during the United Nations Security Council’s urgent meeting on Monday February 21, 2022.

The speech was delivered by Kenya’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador Martin Kimani.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/10/18: Permanent Representative of Kenya to the UN Martin Kimani (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/10/18: Permanent Representative of Kenya to the UN Martin Kimani (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ambassador Kimani expressed Kenya’s strong concern and opposition to the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

We further strongly condemn the trend in the last few decades of powerful states, including members of this Security Council, breaching International Law with little regard,” he said.

Multilateralism lies on its deathbed tonight. It has been assaulted, as it has been by other powerful states in the recent past,” he said.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

