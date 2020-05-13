The United States government, through its Embassy in Dar es Salaam has raised the alarm over the coronavirus pandemic in Tanzania.

The Embassy warned its citizens that the situation in Dar es Salaam and other parts of Tanzania was dire despite the cover up by authorities who have refused to reveal cases of Covid19 in the country.

The Tanzanian government, following the intervention of President John Magufuli, has not released any data on COVID19 in Tanzania since April 29.

"The risk of contracting COVID-19 in Dar es Salaam is extremely high. Despite limited official reports, all evidence points to exponential growth of the epidemic in Dar and other locations in Tanzania. The Embassy has strongly recommended that U.S. government personnel and their families remain at home except for essential activities (e.g., grocery shopping) and substantially limit into private homes the entry of anyone but regular residents."

"Many hospitals in Dar es Salaam have been overwhelmed in recent weeks. Limited hospital capacity throughout Tanzania could result in life-threatening delays for medical care, including for those with COVID-19," the US embassy said in its health alert.

The development came as regional leaders, opposition and civil rights groups in Tanzania complained over Tanzania's handling of the coronavirus.

The country has reported hundreds of deaths in the past three weeks which the authorities have blamed on all manner of ailments even where victims had Covid19 symptoms.