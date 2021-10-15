Well wisher helps student who was unable to join university over Sh200,000 high school fee balance

In a post on his Facebook page Ndung'u Nyoro said that after writing an open letter to the school principal William Kemai via social media, Njoroge can now access documents needed to be admitted at Maseno University.

"Lenana School accountant has, a couple of minutes ago, called the young man's father asking him to go to school to collect the documents. He will however no be able to travel today but will try, subject to availability of transport, collecting them on Monday next week.

"As I write this there is joy and celebration at Likii Primary School. The teachers who had carried the burden of Mr. Njoroge are excited of the latest development. The young man is there too together with his parents," Nyoro announced.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Nyoro, the student identified as Njoroge Kariuki comes from a humble background and was unable to pay for his education after his sponsor abandoned him.

Kariuki had had been picked as a beneficiary a scholarship programme championed by former Laikipia East MP Mutahi Kimaru who wasn’t able to engage anymore after losing his seat in 2017.

The student who scored a B+ in his KCSE exams has so far racked up a bill of Sh219,487 at Lenana School and cannot get his certificate in order to join Maseno University which also requires Sh50,000 admission fees.

His teachers who watched him struggle and beat all odds have only managed to raise Sh19,000.

In a touching letter to the Lenana School Principal William Kemei, Nyoro the activist has appealed to the principal to write off the balance just as he has allowed the student to study without sending him away for school fees since Form 2.

Nyoro also pleaded with the school’s alumni to intervene and help Kariuki continue his education.

Read the open letter below.

Good afternoon Sir,

My name is Ndungu Nyoro a man with no a title but a friend who believes in educating our children as tool to fighting poverty.

I am writing in regards to a young man and a former student at your school. His name is Njoroge Kariuki. Is his case familiar to you? Please allow me to refresh your memory.

Njoroge Kariuki comes from a village in Nanyuki, Laikipia East Constituency. He studied at Likii Primary School, a public school within Nanyuki. He comes from a very needy family. But the challenges from his family only pushed him to work harder in an attempt to write a different life story about himself. Upon sitting for KCPE he managed 372 marks out of 500. Very impressive from a village boy in a village school. That's how he earned his position at Lenana School.

The journey to Lenana School wasn't going to happen. His parents were almost giving up when the then Laikipia East Mp Hon. Mutahi Kimaru offered him scholarship via a scholarship program he was championing at the time. He managed to join Form One at your school. This was early 2017. Second term was a challenge but the office of the Mp issued a commitment letter which the school accepted and he was allowed in class.

2017 was election year.

The sitting Laikipia East Mp was not able to recapture his seat and instead Hon. Deddy was elected. This is where the young man's opportunity for scholarship crushed.

In Form 2 second term the young man was sent home for school fees. He ended up staying home for a whole term because he couldn't raise the cash. Towards the end of the term his class teacher called his parents and asked them to talk to you Mr. Principal so you could allow him back in school. You were kind to him and he studied uninterrupted until he cleared form four early this year.

The hardworking boy didn't disappoint. He scored a B+ and secured a slot at Maseno University. He was expected to join campus on 20th September, close to a month ago.

This is the reason I am writing this letter Sir.

Before joining University he is required to submit a copy of KCSE Results Slip and a copy of School Leaving Certificate. Both have been withheld by your office asking him to first clear his school fees arrears of Kshs. 219,487.

When he requested audience with your office he was only issued with a letter to go looking for funds.

Sir, this is a young man who literally went to school with the support of his primary school teachers. It is the same teachers he has run back to for help in the hope he'll make it to campus. The primary school teachers have only managed about 19,000 which they have paid through the school PAYBILL. They too are fatigued. They are almost giving up.

Mr. Kemei, I am writing to you because I know you are a parent like myself. I know you desire the best for your children. Please do not let this young man's dreams die for the 'sins' of his parents. His parents poverty should not come his way of going for what he desires. His candle is dimming.

Kindly release his documents.

I am an actor in the education sector. I champion education for all regardless of social stratification. Our foundation has sponsored hundreds of desperately needy students across the country. From what I have experienced in my interactions with all, Sir, I know the schools are drained of resources.

I believe the student just like every other is supposed to pay for school fees. But what happens if he has reached his end? Perhaps allow him to continue with education in the hope one day he will come back to clear? He may even consider paying for few others struggling just like him.

Or you could consider challenging few old boys from your school to come to his aid. I know old boys networks are powerful. Lenana School Old Boys too could just make way for Mr. Njoroge.

Please Sir, allow the young man join University. Allow him continue with education.

As a matter of fact, he is required to raise Kshs. 50,000 to be able to join University and secure laptop for online learning. This is money he will again depend on well-wishers to be able to raise. But I believe in a wonder-working God. Mtoto atasoma.

I will be happy to hear your favourable response.

In the Lord's Service,