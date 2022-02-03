RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Westlands MP Wanyonyi shares photo of his younger self

Cyprian Kimutai

His fans reacted wildly

Westlands Member of Parliament and Nairobi governor aspirant Tim Wanyonyi has taken to Twitter to share a picture of his younger self from his days at Kenya School of Law.

In the throwback post, one can see a young upright man, clad in a black leather jacket with a white shirt and black pants looking at the camera. Wanyonyi's fans just could not help themselves.

While some followers pointed out their shock of seeing Wanyonyi not on a wheelchair, some complimented him for his looks as well as wished him well as he heads into the campaign trail.

"Tall and handsome. Omwami God loves you," said Twitter user Philip Etale who happens to be the Orange Democratic Movement Director of Communications. Another user, Victor Chienjo said "Tim, you're the right person for Nairobi gubernatorial seat."

Westlands MP and aspiring Nairobi Governor Tim Wanyonyi
Westlands MP and aspiring Nairobi Governor Tim Wanyonyi Pulse Live Kenya

Born in 1963, Wanyonyi started schooling at Lurende Primary (1973-79) and proceeded to Kibabii High School for his ‘O’ Level (1980-85) and later to Nairobi School (1986-87).

He went to India for his Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration, Political Science and Sociology at Punjabi University (1988-91) and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Delhi (1991-94).

He returned to Kenya in 1996 for his Post-Graduate Diploma in Law at the Kenya School of Law. On Sunday, January 30 the ODM leader, Raila Odinga, publicly endorsed Wanyonyi, for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat.

On his part, Wanyonyi urged Kenyans to support Raila's presidential bid saying he is the right person for the job since he will steer the country in the right direction.

Cyprian Kimutai

