4 reasons Kenyan PSVs are moving to buses with extra rear tyres

Buses play a crucial role in ferrying people to various destinations daily. While many factors contribute to the safety of bus travel, one aspect that often goes unnoticed is the presence of an extra set of rear tyres.

This additional set of wheels, placed at the back of a bus, has a significant impact on both safety and performance.

Improved handling and stability

ADVERTISEMENT

Buses are large, heavy vehicles that need to navigate through diverse road conditions, including sharp turns and challenging terrains.

An extra set of rear tyres aids in better handling and stability. When a bus turns or manoeuvres, the dual wheels at the back provide a larger area of contact with the road.

This increased contact area generates more friction with the ground, reducing the risk of skidding or losing control. As a result, passengers experience a smoother and more stable ride.

Efficient braking

The larger tyre contact area with the road also comes into play when it comes to braking. Braking is a critical aspect of bus safety, as it directly affects the ability to stop quickly in emergency situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an extra set of rear tyres, braking becomes more efficient. The additional wheels distribute the braking force across a broader surface area, resulting in improved braking performance.

This not only enhances safety but also boosts the driver's ability to respond promptly to unexpected road conditions.

Reduced tyre wear

Another crucial advantage of having dual rear tyres is the reduced wear and tear on individual tyres.

Buses are subjected to significant stress due to their frequent stops, starts, and tight turns.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can lead to uneven tyre wear and, in some cases, tyre blowouts. The extra set of rear tyres reduces the pressure on each individual tyre, extending their lifespan and reducing the likelihood of blowouts.

Pulse Live Kenya

Regular maintenance and tyre replacement can be costly and time-consuming for bus operators. By equipping buses with dual rear tyres, these expenses are significantly reduced.

Regulatory compliance

Many regions and countries have regulations and standards that require buses to have an extra set of rear tyres.

ADVERTISEMENT

These rules are in place to ensure the safety and reliability of bus transportation.