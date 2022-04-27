RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

10 Kenyan companies with female CEOs

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki Pulse Contributor

Kenyan female CEOs: Dr Jennifer Riria, Rebecca Miano, Kendi Ntwiga and Nasim Devji.
As of 2021, female Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) made up 8.1 % (41) of Fortune 500 companies, and only four of them were women of colour.

Here’s a list of 10 Kenyan companies led by female CEOs in 2022.

Leading the pack is the 1946-founded Kenyan bank, DTB Kenya.

The bank’s current CEO is Nasim Devji. Devji serves as a Managing Director and the Group CEO at the bank. Appointed in 2001, Ms Devji is the longest-serving female CEO of a publicly listed company in Kenya.

DTB’s largest shareholder is The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED).

Nasim Devji - Group CEO & Managing Director, Diamond Trust Bank
Nasim Devji - Group CEO & Managing Director, Diamond Trust Bank Pulse Live Kenya

Founded in 1954, KenGen is the largest producer of electricity in the East African region.

The publicly listed power generating and supplying company is led by Rebecca Miano.

A corporate lawyer by profession, Miano was appointed as the CEO to lead the company in 2017. She serves as the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KenGen, which is home to the famous Olkaria Geothermal Spa.

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) CEO Rebecca Miano
Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) CEO Rebecca Miano Pulse Live Kenya

Founded in 1997, Keroche Breweries is one of Kenya’s leading local breweries.

It is also the first large Kenyan brewery owned by a non-multinational company. At the helm of its leadership is its founder and entrepreneurial Nakuru businesswoman Tabitha Karanja Keroche.

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja posing with AABLA Award
Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja posing with AABLA Award Pulse Live Kenya

GE East Africa is a multinational company with various stakes in healthcare, aviation and power.

Brenda Mbathi serves as the current GE East Africa CEO and Executive Director of Government Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Relations at GE Africa. Ms. Mbathi was appointed as the CEO in 2015.

Brenda Mbathi, GE East Africa CEO and Executive Director of Government Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Relations at GE Africa
Brenda Mbathi, GE East Africa CEO and Executive Director of Government Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Relations at GE Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Founded in 1895 and listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Limuru Tea is one of Kenya’s oldest tea plantations.

Appointed in 2019, Dutch-born Gerridina Johanna Maria Ten Den is the current Limuru Tea CEO.

Founded in 1990, Zep-Re promotes trade, development, and integration within COMESA.

Appointed in 2017, the current CEO is Hope Murera. Prior to her appointment as the CEO, Ms. Murera served as a General Manager within Zep-Re. Zep-Re has regional subsidiaries in Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia and Uganda.

Zep-Re (PTA Reinsurance Company) CEO Hope Murera
Zep-Re (PTA Reinsurance Company) CEO Hope Murera Pulse Live Kenya

Registered in 1982, Echo Network Africa, formerly known as Kenya Women Holding, is an NGO that focuses on empowering and improving the lives of women.

The current CEO at Echo is Dr Jennifer Riria, who has been the CEO since 1991.

Echo Network Africa CEO Dr Jennifer Riria
Echo Network Africa CEO Dr Jennifer Riria Pulse Live Kenya

Founded in 1922, EABL is Kenya’s largest and most popular alcoholic and non-alcoholic bevergae manufacturer. EABL is a publicly listed company on the Nairobi Stock Exchange.

Jane Karuku was appointed as EABL’s Group Managing Director and CEO in 2020. Diageo is the largest shareholder of EABL.

Jane Karuku, EABL’s Group Managing Director and CEO
Jane Karuku, EABL’s Group Managing Director and CEO Pulse Live Kenya

Formerly known as General Motors East Africa, Isuzu Motors is an automotive assembly plant located in Nairobi.

Rita Kavashe was appointed to her current position of Managing Director in 2017. In June 2021, Isuzu Motors celebrated the production of 100,000 vehicles at the Nairobi plant.

Rita Kavashe, Isuzu Motors East Africa Limited
Rita Kavashe, Isuzu Motors East Africa Limited (LinkedIn) Pulse Live Kenya

Kendi Ntwiga was appointed as Microsoft’s Country Manager in 2021. Prior to her appointment as the Country Lead, Ms Ntwiga served as the General Manager of the East, West and Central Africa Cluster for Check Point Software.

Kendi Ntwiga Nderitu, Microsoft’s Country Manager for Kenya
Kendi Ntwiga Nderitu, Microsoft’s Country Manager for Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

