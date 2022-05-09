Adekunle Gold hints at visiting Kenya...again

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

I miss Kenya - Adekunle Gold

Nigerian superstar singer, Adekunle Gold has hyped his Kenyan fans with a cryptic tweet hinting he might jet into the country just months after headlining a concert in Nairobi.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 8, the hugely popular Afropop artist expressed his eagerness to visit Kenya tweeting, "I miss Kenya!"

The viral tweet comes only six months after the award-winning highlife singer performed at a sold-out 8k capacity crowd at Ngong’ Racecourse on Saturday, November 13.

The Okay hit singer popularly referred to as AG Baby by his loyal fans marvelled at the love he received from Kenyans as he performed at the Destination Africa Festival.

It appears AG Baby had such an amazing experience in Kenya to an extent he started tweeting in Sheng.

Sheng is a Swahili and English-based language, originating among the urban youth of the capital Nairobi, and influenced by many of the ethnic languages spoken in Kenya.

Showing his prowess in grasping a new language, the Nigerian on December 2021 made a post teasing the release of Mercy, calling on all his Kenyan fans to anticipate the song in January 2022 and an album, Catch Me If You Can which dropped in February.

AG Baby tweeted: "Niaje wadau, nadai kutoa single moja apo January, alafu naangusha album. Mazee nangoja tu wasee nguyaz wasikie hii kazi fiti jo.

"(Hi guys, I'll be releasing a hot new single in January then dropping my album. Can't wait to share all this good music with you.)"

The album included collaborations with an array of world-class talent including Ty Dolla $ign, Stefflon Don, Fatoumata Diawara and Fousheé and the hit singles 'It Is What It Is', 'Sinner' ft Lucky Daye and 'High' ft Davido.

