It’s difficult to talk about fashion and style icons in Kenya and not mention Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara. And if your list can be complete without her appearing anywhere, then there’s something big you might have missed in 2020.

Despite, everyone having most of their focus on Covid-19, the TV news anchor has looked to make the most of her time, trying out outfits you rarely see her in. Others would say that she has been busy revamping her wardrobe.

Anyone ardent follower of Ms Okwara knows that there has been a lot of activity going on her social media, which is not only limited to fashion.

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

Aside from calling out wrongful doing and championing for the rightful to the African woman, her sense of style has also hugely played out, as she had gone out of her way to do the not so obvious with fashion.

It’s not everyday you will see a news anchor do as Yvonne Okwara does on matters fashion. She always goes out of her way.

The photos below will help you understand better;

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion

10 Photos showing how Yvonne Okwara is redefining fashion