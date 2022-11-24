8 Nigerian celebrities react to the new Naira designs

The new designs have sparked conversations on social media platforms, and the consensus is that people hate them. The negative reception of these notes is not only tied to the fact that the designs appear lazy but also to the colour tones.

Naira, which was introduced on January 1, 1973, to replace the British pound as Nigeria's official currency, has gone through 19 different sets of changes, but this appears to be the one with the most backlash from netizens, and celebrities are not ignoring the conversation.

Here is a list of some celebrities who have shared their opinion on the new design:

Basket Mouth

Comedian Basketmouth took to his Instagram page to share redesigned pictures of his face that suggest a jibe at the newly-designed naira notes.

Captioning the pictures, he wrote: “The only constant thing in life is… CHANGE

Daddy Freeze

Public figure Daddy Freeze also shared a post and sarcastically congratulated Nigerians on the "sleepless nights" it took on Snapchat to create the new notes.

Captioning his post, he wrote: “Congratulations on the new Naira, it must have taken many sleepless nights on Snapchat to create such perfection…"

Johnny Drille

Singer Johnny Drille took to his Twitter page and was very direct with his feelings about the new note, tagging it as very ugly.

Quoting him verbatim, he said: "These new notes are uglier”.

Tolu Oniru-Demuren [Toolz]

Media personality Toolz also shared her thoughts on the new designs. According to her, the designs look like what happens when a person forgets to take out money from their pockets before washing their jeans.

She captioned the post, “I’m confused…this isn’t real right? Because isn’t this what happens when you accidentally leave money in your jeans and wash them?"

Do2dtun

Sharing his two cents, the OAP opined that the CBN must have signed a deal with Snapchat to have presented such horrendous designs.

"The CBN probably signed a deal with Snapchat to use filters on the new money. Who dey always advise these people?"

TG Omori

Like many others, the well-known music video director expressed his thoughts on the source of inspiration for the new designs, claiming that it had to be from the video for Kizz Daniel's 'Buga.'

"Na BUGA video inspire that new Naira notes. Nothing anybody wan tell me," he wrote.

Crayon

The artist shared his opinion on the designs using wordplay, wondering why he wasn't called on if colour was an issue (Crayon - color, get it?).

In his words, "Na tie and die them take do this new naira notes, why them no call me ! If na color be their problem."

Lasisi Elenu

Comedian Elenu was brief with his comment saying, "E just be like say our naira use bleaching cream."

The reaction to the initial pictures are understandable, however, newer images of the new designs surfacing on the internet suggest that the designs may not be as bad as everyone thought.