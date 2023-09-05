The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adelle Onyango inks lucrative deal with iHeart Radio

Lynet Okumu

Adelle Onyango's Legally Clueless Africa podcast secures lucrative deal with iHeart Radio

Adelle Onyango
Adelle Onyango

Adelle Onyango, the CEO and Founder of Legally Clueless Africa, has taken a significant step forward in her mission to amplify African voices on the global stage.

Recommended articles

She has partnered with iHeart Radio to integrate her new media company's podcast into iHeart Radio's Spreaker Prime Network, a platform designed to elevate podcasts to the next level of monetisation.

The partnership marks a significant shift in content consumption, as traditional radio personalities like Adelle Onyango transition to the world of podcasting.

Adelle Onyango
Adelle Onyango Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Adelle Onyango's golden rule for making money from a podcast

The move is seen as a modernisation of the medium, allowing creators to reach a global audience through digital platforms.

The Prime Network’s Public Relation's specialist, Mary Carla Acosta das Neves, shared her excitement about the collaboration with Legally Clueless Africa.

She expressed the network's commitment to diversifying content by adding Legally Clueless to their roster within the Spreaker Prime Network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the importance of diversity and relatable storytelling on a global scale, das Neves praised Adelle Onyango's exceptional work in empowering women, particularly in Kenya.

Adelle Onyango
Adelle Onyango Pulse Live Kenya

Adelle Onyango expressed her excitement about the partnership, highlighting its potential to amplify African stories on a global scale.

“It’s very exciting to have the Legally Clueless podcast picked by iHeart Radio’s Spreaker Prime Network. The partnership allows us to achieve our overall mission of amplifying African stories globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It also is quite a feat as a new media company, we are redesigning what new media looks like for & by Africans. This partnership will open doors for many more African creators to run sustainable shows and grown new media companies. To be an African woman leading this, is impactful and exciting," Adelle said.

Adelle Onyango
Adelle Onyango Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Adelle Onyango's new show

Legally Clueless Africa's mission is to uplift African voices, enhance skills within the African community, and promote overall wellness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through various media channels, including audio podcasts, video series, tours, workshops, and wellness events, Adelle and her team are actively reshaping what new media means for and by Africans.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Muthee Kiengei correctly predicted Arsenal vs Man U results [Video]

How Muthee Kiengei correctly predicted Arsenal vs Man U results [Video]

Adelle Onyango inks lucrative deal with iHeart Radio

Adelle Onyango inks lucrative deal with iHeart Radio

Joe Ageyo’s Biography: 25-year media career, family and top role at NMG

Joe Ageyo’s Biography: 25-year media career, family and top role at NMG

Retired KQ staffer explains common myth pilots apply when flying over equator

Retired KQ staffer explains common myth pilots apply when flying over equator

Meet Mondy: The dancing ‘soja’ on a mission to become a media owner

Meet Mondy: The dancing ‘soja’ on a mission to become a media owner

Untold story of how Tear Drops lost Sh80K & got stabbed in Azimio rally

Untold story of how Tear Drops lost Sh80K & got stabbed in Azimio rally

MP Linet Toto sparks online reactions with floor-length Sunday best

MP Linet Toto sparks online reactions with floor-length Sunday best

Khaligraph demands apology from Kwambox & Chito for peddling lies about him

Khaligraph demands apology from Kwambox & Chito for peddling lies about him

U.K. lady drops Rue Baby bombshell on MCA Tricky during live video

U.K. lady drops Rue Baby bombshell on MCA Tricky during live video

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Alex Wamatu 'Kinyash'

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

MCA Tricky

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.