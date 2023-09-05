Adelle Onyango inks lucrative deal with iHeart Radio

She has partnered with iHeart Radio to integrate her new media company's podcast into iHeart Radio's Spreaker Prime Network, a platform designed to elevate podcasts to the next level of monetisation.

The partnership marks a significant shift in content consumption, as traditional radio personalities like Adelle Onyango transition to the world of podcasting.

Pulse Live Kenya

The move is seen as a modernisation of the medium, allowing creators to reach a global audience through digital platforms.

Spreaker Prime Network praises Adelle for her exceptional work

The Prime Network’s Public Relation's specialist, Mary Carla Acosta das Neves, shared her excitement about the collaboration with Legally Clueless Africa.

She expressed the network's commitment to diversifying content by adding Legally Clueless to their roster within the Spreaker Prime Network.

Emphasising the importance of diversity and relatable storytelling on a global scale, das Neves praised Adelle Onyango's exceptional work in empowering women, particularly in Kenya.

Adelle Onyango's partnership is a global expansion with focus on African stories

Adelle Onyango expressed her excitement about the partnership, highlighting its potential to amplify African stories on a global scale.

“It’s very exciting to have the Legally Clueless podcast picked by iHeart Radio’s Spreaker Prime Network. The partnership allows us to achieve our overall mission of amplifying African stories globally.

"It also is quite a feat as a new media company, we are redesigning what new media looks like for & by Africans. This partnership will open doors for many more African creators to run sustainable shows and grown new media companies. To be an African woman leading this, is impactful and exciting," Adelle said.

Legally Clueless Africa

Legally Clueless Africa's mission is to uplift African voices, enhance skills within the African community, and promote overall wellness.

