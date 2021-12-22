Read Amber Ray's emotional tribute to best friend

“When we loose a loved one, a piece of us passes away with them, but they still live in us. To accept lose has no lose in itself.

To accept loss is to see that the pain you feel is actually the overwhelming love you feel for Sally now that she is closer to us more than ever before. She is now present in ways that are unfamiliar and unexplainable even to us. May our past memory of her give room for us to see Sally as she is now in this moment," reads part of the tribute.

Ms Ray eulogized Empressal as a friend who always checked in on her and was ever present in her life.

Amber Ray mourns bestfriend Sally Wangechi Pulse Live Kenya

The Tribute

“My dear Sally, you always had me! You always checked on me! It is now my turn to make you proud here on earth. I know our young ones are safe with your brother John and Sister Faith! Together with the rest of your family,

“I know the standards you have already set for them will only grow, and I promise I will be there for them when they need me and even when they don’t. Jesus went to prepare a place for us, I guess yours ended before mine for a reason, so please show them how I like my interior done, and where to put the kitchen,” reads the tribute in part.

She added that; “Your passing has taught me what matters, It has taught me who matters, and it has reminded me why it all matters. Go well my friend, and may your new journey be as colorful as you…To the family and friends; May the God of peace comfort now. R.I.P Love,”.

Eulogy

According to the eulogy, Sally complained back pains before being rushed to Hospital where she passed away on arrival.

"On that fateful day. She complained of severe back pain and she took medication only to later collapse during the night and was rushed to hospital when she passed away on arrival,” the Eulogy reads.