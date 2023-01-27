Amber Rose wants to stay single forever...says men are disgusting

According to People, Rose disclosed this on 'Sofia with an F' podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, where she opened up about her relationship history and shared her opinion on how men, in general, have changed over time.

People reports that she also spoke about her previous relationships with Kanye West, 21 Savage, and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

She claims that men have become disgusting over time and that she no longer wants anything to do with them.

In her words, "It's worse than ever They're pretty disgusting out here. They're freaking gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life. I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex. It's so gross. I don't want it."

She also said that she is cool with the idea of being with a woman but is also content with being alone. "I'm very happy to not be in my bed with anyone," said Rose.

This is coming after her ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, started dating singer Cher.