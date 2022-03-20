RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Netflix reality series

Miriam Mwende

A number of Kenyan socialites have reacted to fans inquiring on why they did not feature on Young, Famous & African which premiered on Netflix over the weekend

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has explained why she rejected an offer to join the cast of a new Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African.

Responding to fans, Anerlisa explained that the show did not fit her idea of a worthwhile reality show, terming the new show as a "polished Nairobi Diaries".

The NERO CEO noted that the type of show she would like to be part of are: Donald Trump's The Apprentice or the British Dragon's Den show.

"They sent me an email asking if I was interested to be in it but I turned it down.

"The problem with Kenyans, they can't tell the difference between a polished Nairobi Diaries and shows like 'The Apprentice' or 'Dragon's Den'. Anyway, I rest my case," she replied.

Keroche Industries heiress and NERO Company CEO Anerlisa Muigai speaks out amid closure of parents' breweries
In contrast to the stand taken by Anerlisa, other Kenyan socialites and influencers expressed their willingness to have been part of the show.

A number of Kenyans who watched the first season of the reality show have expressed disappointment that no famous Kenyan made it to the show as well as given their own feedback.

Miriam Mwende

