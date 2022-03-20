Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Netflix reality series

Responding to fans, Anerlisa explained that the show did not fit her idea of a worthwhile reality show, terming the new show as a "polished Nairobi Diaries".

The NERO CEO noted that the type of show she would like to be part of are: Donald Trump's The Apprentice or the British Dragon's Den show.

"They sent me an email asking if I was interested to be in it but I turned it down.

"The problem with Kenyans, they can't tell the difference between a polished Nairobi Diaries and shows like 'The Apprentice' or 'Dragon's Den'. Anyway, I rest my case," she replied.

Pulse Live Kenya

In contrast to the stand taken by Anerlisa, other Kenyan socialites and influencers expressed their willingness to have been part of the show.