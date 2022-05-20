RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bien speaks on possible damages Azimio will pay them as compensation

Dennis Milimo

Ningependa hata ifike one billion, maanake pale kuna reputation damage - Bien

Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien Aime-Baraza has finally addressed the possible damages Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party might be forced to pay them (Sauti Sol) over copyright infringement.

In an interview with Milele FM, Bien explained that music is their core business and they are therefore ready to protect their hustle at all costs. The star maintained that they won’t let the legal battle go.

“I’m just doing my business and anyone who wants to use my music for their own benefit, I must, first of all, give consent. Secondly, I must be remunerated according and the money is sustainable for the business. But in this case, we were never asked and they went ahead to use our music in whatever they were doing, which is against the law,” Bien Said.

The singer further stated that they are not affiliated with any political party or coalition because it’s bad for their music business.

“By the way hatuna ubaya na mtu yeyote na hongera sana Martha Karua for being appointed but sisi kama wasanii hatusimani na chama chochote kwa sababu tuunajua kazi ya wasanii ni kuunganisha watu na kazi ya siasa ni kuvunja watu,” the Lead Vocalist stated.

He added that they have bills to pay and employees to take care of and that’s why they will never allow anybody play with their hustle.

“Mwisho wa mwezi baba hatanilipia rent, stima na maji na pia niko na team ya watu kama 50 ambao wanakuja kazi na ni muhimu sana wakenya waelewe wasanii ni watu ambao wanafanya kazi serious,” Bien remarked.

Also Read: Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Asked on the amount of money they who like to receive Bien said: “Ningependa hata ifike one billion, maanake pale kuna reputation damage. Ni kama kusema Sauti Sol wako Azimio alafu nipoteze Mashabiki wote ambao wako upande ule mwingine.

“Mimi napoteza pesa, sai naweza weka show alafu wakuje wale wa Azimio pekee. Kwa hiyo kuna reputational risk kubwa sana hata kwa endorsement zangu ndio maana na sema hiyo cheque lazoma iwe kubwa.”

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

