Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

A cross done by this writer indicates that over 2, 000 people have already unsubscribed from their YouTube channel that is the fourth most subscribed to - as far as artistes are concerned in Kenya.

On Monday, the Suzanna hit-makers had garnered a total of 905K subscribers since joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012. However, the numbers keep on reducing since the group threatened to sue Azimio la Umoja under their presidential hopeful Raila Odinga.

Sauti Sol lose over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio Pulse Live Kenya

Currently, they have a total of 903K subscribers and indication that they have already lost 2, 000 subscribers. The group has a total of 239,689,083 views and counting.

In Kenya, singer Otile Brown is the only musician who has managed to cross the one million subscribers mark.

He was even rewarded by the YouTube management with the prestigious Golden Plaque - an award given to users who cross the one million subscribers mark.

Other Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers include; Bahati, Willy Paul, Khaligraph Jones, King Kaka, Nadia Mukami and Guardian Angel.

Subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio

On Monday, May 16, 2022 Sauti Sol threatened to sue Azimio for using their song Extravaganza during an event that saw the Alliance unveil Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running.

The group pointed out that the act of Azimio using their tune without consent is blatant copyright infringement as directed by Section 35, CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya.

The song Extravaganza, which was released on May 29, 2019 features: Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Nviiri the Storyteller, Crystal Asige and Kaskazini.

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

However, Raila Odinga through his party – the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) - argued that playing the song was show of love to the music group.

“We would like to assure our celebrated musical team @sautisol that we love them and appreciate their music so much. The group has carried our country’s flag so high in international for a and every Kenyan appreciates this. Playing their song yesterday was a show of love for their work,” reads the statement from ODM Party.

Ezekiel Mutua clashes with KECOBO on use of Sauti Sol music in Raila's event

On Wednesday, the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua issued a statement explaining that Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party is free to use Sauti Sol and other artiste’s sound recording during their political events.