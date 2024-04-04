TikToker Big Daddy shares wishes for final arrangements in the event of his death

With a massive social media following, the TikToker currently resides in Miami, Florida.

Big Daddy's family dynamics

Big Daddy's personal life has been a subject of interest among his followers. He is a father of four children, with three different women.

While two of his children's mothers reside in the US, he's expecting his fourth child with his wife, Mama Lydia, also based in the US.

In recent months, Big Daddy has been embroiled in drama, particularly with his two US-based partners.

During a TikTok live, his wife, Mama Lydia revealed that she initiated divorce proceedings, signaling the end of their relationship and living arrangements.

The unfolding events have captured the attention of netizens, sparking discussions and speculations across social media platforms.

Big Daddy addresses health concerns after wife's reveal

On March 3rd, Big Daddy's estranged wife took to TikTok to reveal shocking news about his health, alleging that he was battling a virus.

This revelation prompted Big Daddy to address the matter directly during a TikTok live session the same day.

During the live session, Big Daddy expressed his sentiments, acknowledging the severity of his health situation.

He tearfully shared his wishes regarding his final arrangements, stating that if he were to pass away in the U.S., he preferred to be cremated, with his ashes sent to his daughter in Africa.

"If anything happens today and I die in the US, msichange mnipeleke nyumbani (don't bother contributing money to take my body back home). Could you not do it? Cremate my body and send ash to my daughter back in Africa. Ahh! It has made me feel emotional.

"The only person who would be heartbroken if anything ever happened to me is my first child. She is 16 years old, and we are best friends," he said.

Big Daddy reflects on life

As tears welled in his eyes, Big Daddy reflected on his life's journey, acknowledging the uncertainty of the future.

He expressed gratitude for the healthcare facilities available in the US while lamenting the transient nature of human existence.