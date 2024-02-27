The sports category has moved to a new website.


Bobi Wine is too busy to do another song with me - Juliana Kanyomozi

Mzee Asingwire

It was because she collaborated with Bobi Wine that Juliana Kanyomozi was able to break out as a singer.

Juliana Kanyomozi and Bobi Wine

In a media interview, Kanyomozi was asked if she remembers about collaborating with the singer-turned-politician.

"Those songs made us popular in the whole region, not only Uganda," she said. "But as you know, you grow old and pick interest in different things. He is in politics. I'm in music."

Asked if there is a possibility of them ever working on another music project together, she said: "You know never know. But Bobi Wine is now very busy. I don't think he has time for that anymore. I don't think so."

Juliana Kanyomozi and Bobi Wine's first collaboration was Tata W’abaana and as she has said before, it opened her doors into the mainstream music industry. Her first songs had been sung in Luganda and while in good, they hadn’t become massive hits like this duet did. They also joined efforts on Maama Mbire, which was hugely successful.

Asked to comment on some of the recent big moves Wine has made, Kanyomozi responded: "As a person, I love how he has always lived his life... He was a dreamer, a big dreamer. When he would tell you things he planned to do, you'd see that they are big... He believes in big things, so I'm not surprised seeing where he has reached. And we are all happy for him."

The two have been friends for many years and when Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, decided to join active politics, Kanyomozi was among friends who offered advice.

Wine in 2017 surprised many when he ditched his widely successful music career to run as Kyadondo County East constituency Member of Parliament (MP) during a by-election that pitted him against two seasoned candidates – Sitenda Sebalu of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and Apollo Kantinti of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

He won.

In 2021, he took it further and ran in the presidential elections on the back of a volatile political career. He lost. Bobi Wine is the current president of the National Unity Platform, now the strongest opposition party.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
