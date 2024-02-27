Bobi Wine is too busy to do another song with me - Juliana Kanyomozi

"Those songs made us popular in the whole region, not only Uganda," she said. "But as you know, you grow old and pick interest in different things. He is in politics. I'm in music."

Asked if there is a possibility of them ever working on another music project together, she said: "You know never know. But Bobi Wine is now very busy. I don't think he has time for that anymore. I don't think so."

Juliana Kanyomozi and Bobi Wine's first collaboration was Tata W’abaana and as she has said before, it opened her doors into the mainstream music industry. Her first songs had been sung in Luganda and while in good, they hadn’t become massive hits like this duet did. They also joined efforts on Maama Mbire, which was hugely successful.

Asked to comment on some of the recent big moves Wine has made, Kanyomozi responded: "As a person, I love how he has always lived his life... He was a dreamer, a big dreamer. When he would tell you things he planned to do, you'd see that they are big... He believes in big things, so I'm not surprised seeing where he has reached. And we are all happy for him."

Wine in 2017 surprised many when he ditched his widely successful music career to run as Kyadondo County East constituency Member of Parliament (MP) during a by-election that pitted him against two seasoned candidates – Sitenda Sebalu of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and Apollo Kantinti of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

He won.