Burna Boy shows off Lamborghini worth Sh100M [Photo]

Amos Robi

Burna Boy's new acquisition comes just days after he purchased a Mercedes Maybach

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has lived up to his word to purchase a Lamborghini.

Weeks after saying he was purchasing the luxury vehicle, the Nigerian star shared a video of himself testing his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ which is estimated to have cost about Sh100,000,000.

Burna Boy wore a smile inside the purple vehicle which now adds to the long list of luxury cars the star owns.

Other machines owned by the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker include a Mercedes Maybach, Novitec-tuned Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari 458 Italia, Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible and a Mercedes-AMG G63.

READ: Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Burna Boy also owns a private jet which he traverses around for international tour dates.

Burna Boy in October 2022 claimed he made over $100 million in revenue through a post seemingly aimed at his competitors.

"I can't talk money with you if you haven't made $100M this year,” Burna Boy wrote.

Burna Boy had a great 2022 as his album ‘Love Damini’ propelled him to global stages and was among the most streamed artists in the continent.

READ: Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify No. 1 artist of 2022

The African Giant has been nominated for the 2023 Grammy awards under the World Album Category for his album ‘Love Damini’

The nomination is Burna Boy's 3rd Grammy nomination for the World Album Category following 'African Giant' and 'Twice As Tall' nominated in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

