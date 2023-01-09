Burna Boy shows off Lamborghini worth Sh100M [Photo]

Weeks after saying he was purchasing the luxury vehicle, the Nigerian star shared a video of himself testing his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ which is estimated to have cost about Sh100,000,000.

Burna Boy wore a smile inside the purple vehicle which now adds to the long list of luxury cars the star owns.

Other machines owned by the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker include a Mercedes Maybach, Novitec-tuned Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari 458 Italia, Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible and a Mercedes-AMG G63.

Burna Boys new Larmboghini

Burna Boy also owns a private jet which he traverses around for international tour dates.

Burna Boy in October 2022 claimed he made over $100 million in revenue through a post seemingly aimed at his competitors.

"I can't talk money with you if you haven't made $100M this year,” Burna Boy wrote.

Burna Boy had a great 2022 as his album ‘Love Damini’ propelled him to global stages and was among the most streamed artists in the continent.

The African Giant has been nominated for the 2023 Grammy awards under the World Album Category for his album ‘Love Damini’