Seun Sharp confirms Nigerian star Asake's upcoming show in Kenya

The star who is currently ruling the airwaves with the remix to his hit song Sungba ft Burna Boy will be landing in Kenya courtesy of Kenyan-based Nigerian music promoter Seun Sharp.

“What’s up Kenya, Asake, Mr Money will be in your City on July 2nd, get ready to party and I can’t wait to see you people. I’m coming there with full energy,” the singer announced.

Seun Sharp confirms flying in Nigerian star Asake to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Seun Sharp who is a renowned music promoter has teamed up with Bruce and Sharp Entertainment, Hunter TV Africa and Alexander Event to make Asake’s Kenyan concert a reality.

This will be the first time the Afrobeat singer will be performing in Kenya and Seun says this is just the beginning of the many concerts he will be organizing in 2022.

“This is a huge concert that you can’t dear to miss at all, the concert is being put together and powered by Seun Sharp entertainment company and our co-entertainment partner’s,” Seun Sharp said.

Seun noted that over the years he has organized and hosted events in Kenya but 2022 will be much bigger and interesting.

“Now that the pandemic is almost over there is a space and good atmosphere to put in place top notch events and this year it will be totally different from the norms because we are taking things to higher,” he added.

After the July 2nd show, Sean details that they will be hosting have another show dubbed VIP Wet Splash Pool party on July 9, 2022.