The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chemutai Goin's colleagues throw farewell party as she leaves Citizen TV [Video]

Amos Robi

Goin's colleagues commended her for delivering assignments with distinction and determination, carving out a niche for herself in political reporting.

Chemutai Goin farewell party
Chemutai Goin farewell party

The newsroom at Citizen TV was filled with mixed emotions on Monday as colleagues gathered to bid farewell to political reporter Chemutai Goin, who is leaving the station to embark on a new chapter in her career.

Recommended articles

The farewell party, organized by the crew, was a heartfelt celebration of Goin's contributions and achievements during her time at the Royal Media-owned station.

Amidst laughter and tears, the team presented Goin with a cake, symbolizing the sweet memories shared and the bitter-sweetness of her departure.

Reflecting on her journey at Citizen TV, Goin expressed gratitude for the platform that allowed her to flourish both personally and professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Leaving for me is bittersweet because here is where I developed wings and I flew to greater heights. I think this is where I will remain," said Goin, acknowledging the pivotal role Citizen TV played in her growth as a bilingual reporter, and her foray into political shows on radio.

Her departure elicited heartfelt messages from colleagues, with Ayub Abdikadir, a fellow journalist, paying tribute to Goin's remarkable career trajectory.

"An illustrious stint, towering among peers, and passionately pursued a privileged career. Chemutai Goin, as you flip onto a new page, I wish you God's blessings and guidance. All the very best. I will miss you," said Abdikadir, highlighting Goin's dedication and impact in the field of political reporting.

Goin's colleagues commended her for delivering assignments with distinction and determination, carving out a niche for herself in political reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Ombija, Jamila Mohamed, Dennis Otieno, and other journalists were among those present to bid farewell to their esteemed colleagues.

Citizen TV Reporter Chemutai Goin
Citizen TV Reporter Chemutai Goin Citizen TV Reporter Chemutai Goin Pulse Live Kenya

Goin is set to join the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career.

As she embarks on this new journey, her colleagues at Citizen TV wish her nothing but success and fulfillment in her future endeavors.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chemutai Goin's colleagues throw farewell party as she leaves Citizen TV [Video]

Chemutai Goin's colleagues throw farewell party as she leaves Citizen TV [Video]

Trevor 'fires' Mungai Eve & takes over YouTube channels with over 800K subscribers

Trevor 'fires' Mungai Eve & takes over YouTube channels with over 800K subscribers

Wilbroda's checklist for a potential partner & what she would offer in return

Wilbroda's checklist for a potential partner & what she would offer in return

Ugandan music made me the artist I am, says Sauti Sol’s Bien

Ugandan music made me the artist I am, says Sauti Sol’s Bien

Akuku Danger gives update after weeks in hospital battling Sickle Cell condition [Video]

Akuku Danger gives update after weeks in hospital battling Sickle Cell condition [Video]

Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties

Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

Elsa Majimbo's confession about relationship with Naomi Campbell makes headlines

Reasons for TikTok bans & Miss Njagi's move after losing 2nd account with 418K followers

Reasons for TikTok bans & Miss Njagi's move after losing 2nd account with 418K followers

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

Karibu nyumbani - Nyota Ndogo & Danish husband Henning Nielsen welcome baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Sammy Kioko, Mammito Eunice, Nasra Yusuf and Comedian YY

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

William Getumbe

Kisii Gospel singer William Getumbe under fire for 'blasphemy' in new song

Swaleh Mdoe

Tafakari ya Babu: Swaleh Mdoe's tale on how lady cheated on hubby with a guard goes viral

Renowned media personality Joyce Gituro

Radio queen Joyce Gituro recounts being carjacked by a fan in Nairobi