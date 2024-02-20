Chemutai Goin's colleagues throw farewell party as she leaves Citizen TV [Video]

The farewell party, organized by the crew, was a heartfelt celebration of Goin's contributions and achievements during her time at the Royal Media-owned station.

Amidst laughter and tears, the team presented Goin with a cake, symbolizing the sweet memories shared and the bitter-sweetness of her departure.

Reflecting on her journey at Citizen TV, Goin expressed gratitude for the platform that allowed her to flourish both personally and professionally.

"Leaving for me is bittersweet because here is where I developed wings and I flew to greater heights. I think this is where I will remain," said Goin, acknowledging the pivotal role Citizen TV played in her growth as a bilingual reporter, and her foray into political shows on radio.

Her departure elicited heartfelt messages from colleagues, with Ayub Abdikadir, a fellow journalist, paying tribute to Goin's remarkable career trajectory.

"An illustrious stint, towering among peers, and passionately pursued a privileged career. Chemutai Goin, as you flip onto a new page, I wish you God's blessings and guidance. All the very best. I will miss you," said Abdikadir, highlighting Goin's dedication and impact in the field of political reporting.

Goin's colleagues commended her for delivering assignments with distinction and determination, carving out a niche for herself in political reporting.

Trevor Ombija, Jamila Mohamed, Dennis Otieno, and other journalists were among those present to bid farewell to their esteemed colleagues.

Citizen TV Reporter Chemutai Goin Pulse Live Kenya

Goin is set to join the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career.