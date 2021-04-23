Comedian Dr. Ofweneke is gearing up for the launch of a new TV show that he will be hosting alongside YouTuber and Comedian Brenda Jons.
Comedian Dr. Ofweneke & Brenda Jons set to Unveil their Own TV Show
Another massive Combination- Dr. Ofweneke
A poster seen by Pulse Live, indicates that the new show will be Airing on StarTime’s Rembo TV.
However, the content of the new show is yet to be revealed, despite the two (Jons and Ofweneke) alerting their fans and followers to prepare for something new on their TV screens.
“ITS ALL GOD!! :: No show in my 13 years as a Comedian has stretched me apart like this show!! :: I am happy for this new side of me as a host!! COMING SOON!! Hey there Miss @brendahjons 😜😜😜😜
🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 :: Another massive combination!! @brendahjons & I on one show 😝😝😝😝 mamamiaaa!! COMING SOON ON @strembotv” shared Dr. Ofweneke.
On the other hand, Brenda Jons mentioned that she is excited about the new show; “I have a lot to say as I break this news to you but I won't just yet... all I can say is, THANK YOU GOD!!!
YOU PROMISED AND YOU'RE FULFILLING BEFORE YOUR PEOPLE!!! COMING SOON ON @strembotv 😍 @drofweneke hey daddy😍”.
Congrats
The announcement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from their fans.
