RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian YY hands over Sh100K Kenyans raised for Naivas shoplifter

Authors:

Amos Robi

YY advised Chivondo to take the chance to better himself

comedian YY
comedian YY

Comedian Oliver Otieno, stage name YY, has visited Alvin Linus Chivondo the man fined Sh100,000 for shoplifting goods worth Sh3,000 from Naivas Supermarket.

Recommended articles

YY took with him Sh100,000 he had mobilized Kenyans to contribute for his bail and advised him to build a good reputation for himself as Kenyans will not be there to bail him out again.

“Build a good reputation, make connections but if you choose a different route we will be here for a different fundraising,” YY told Chivondo.

YY was accompanied by fellow content creators who advised Chivondo to use the chance he had to make a better life for himself.

Chivondo vowed to change his ways and thanked Kenyans for the support they had shown him.

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Chivondo’s case caught the attention of several high-profile persons including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga who demanded his unconditional release.

Sonko announced that Chivondo had joined the Sonko Rescue Team after being released from Industrial Area Prison.

The former county boss said that he is happy to see the young man free, after settling the Sh100,000 fine that had been imposed on him. Mr Chivondo was found guilty of shoplifting.

Sonko also gave Chivondo one month's worth of household shopping from the same supermarket where Chivondo was arrested for stealing food items to feed his family.

“It's my hope he will be a responsible man. The shopping was done at the same supermarket where he was arrested after stealing the food items to feed his family,” Sonko stated.

The politician pointed out that the majority of Kenyans are languishing in poverty and they can't even afford to feed their families.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The storm is over, Simon and Sarah Kabu enjoy each other's company on vacation

The storm is over, Simon and Sarah Kabu enjoy each other's company on vacation

Comedian YY hands over Sh100K Kenyans raised for Naivas shoplifter

Comedian YY hands over Sh100K Kenyans raised for Naivas shoplifter

Anerlisa congratulates mother on nominations victory, opens up on rough past

Anerlisa congratulates mother on nominations victory, opens up on rough past

I don't trust local award shows - Diamond explains why he never attends

I don't trust local award shows - Diamond explains why he never attends

Why Jacque Maribe, sister will not vote for their father

Why Jacque Maribe, sister will not vote for their father

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's breakup rumours are untrue

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's breakup rumours are untrue

Burna Boy shares 3 new snippets, video with Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy shares 3 new snippets, video with Ed Sheeran

Otile Brown's special dedication to his late mother

Otile Brown's special dedication to his late mother

Trending

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz appointed new Airtel Tanzania Brand Ambassador

First-ever tour inside Diana & Bahati's masterbedroom [Video]

Diana Bahati gives first-ever tour inside her masterbedroom [Video]

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]