Comedian YY hands over Sh100K Kenyans raised for Naivas shoplifter

YY took with him Sh100,000 he had mobilized Kenyans to contribute for his bail and advised him to build a good reputation for himself as Kenyans will not be there to bail him out again.

“Build a good reputation, make connections but if you choose a different route we will be here for a different fundraising,” YY told Chivondo.

YY was accompanied by fellow content creators who advised Chivondo to use the chance he had to make a better life for himself.

Chivondo vowed to change his ways and thanked Kenyans for the support they had shown him.

Chivondo’s case caught the attention of several high-profile persons including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga who demanded his unconditional release.

Sonko announced that Chivondo had joined the Sonko Rescue Team after being released from Industrial Area Prison.

The former county boss said that he is happy to see the young man free, after settling the Sh100,000 fine that had been imposed on him. Mr Chivondo was found guilty of shoplifting.

Sonko also gave Chivondo one month's worth of household shopping from the same supermarket where Chivondo was arrested for stealing food items to feed his family.

“It's my hope he will be a responsible man. The shopping was done at the same supermarket where he was arrested after stealing the food items to feed his family,” Sonko stated.