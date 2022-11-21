Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

If there is one thing that we are sure Davido always gives us is unbeatable style. His love for relaxed, casual style and still pulling up in the most fashionable form is one of the things we love about him.

Maroon chrome

Davido kicked off the year in style, wearing a monochromic maroon shirt, pants and jackets and rounding the look up with Oxford shoes.

Gucci man

Then we loved how he wore Gucci pants, a silk bandana top and Nikes. So fashionable yet so urban.

Colorful two-piece

Davido also served us vacation chill this year, his colourful two-piece was all the rave.

Casual and chill

Davido was in his element in this picture, a white shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. Clean but fashionable.

Winter Davido