The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of 25-year-old budding rapper who fell from 5th floor of building in Riruta

Amos Robi

Police have detained 4 foreign nationals in connection to the death of the young man

A police vehicle leaving a previous crime scene
A police vehicle leaving a previous crime scene

Police in Nairobi have detained four Nigerian nationals in connection with the tragic death of a 25-year-old man who reportedly fell from the fifth floor of a building in the Riruta area.

Recommended articles

The victim, identified as Charles Waga Otieno, was employed at a nearby car wash and had been delivering a carpet to the Nigerians residing on the seventh floor of Corner Heights Apartments, Naivasha Road.

According to witnesses, Otieno arrived at the apartment complex to complete the delivery task, for which he was allegedly paid Sh400.

However, moments later, screams were heard, and Otieno plummeting from the fifth floor, sustaining severe head injuries upon impact with the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased Charles Waga Otieno
The deceased Charles Waga Otieno The deceased Charles Waga Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of DCI's new specialised team to deal with femicide

Law enforcement officers discovered Otieno's personal belongings, including his mobile phone, earring, and cap, scattered along the path leading from the apartment where he made the delivery.

Curiously, Otieno was found without his trousers, raising questions about the circumstances leading to his fall.

Despite the tragic incident, neighbours observed that the Nigerians appeared unfazed by the ordeal, further deepening the mystery surrounding Otieno's death. A closer inspection of the apartment's balcony revealed railings deemed too high for someone to simply jump off, casting doubt on the initial description provided by the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otieno was rushed to Coptic Hospital by emergency services but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities are treating the case as a homicide and are currently holding the four foreign nationals at Satellite Police Station while investigations are ongoing.

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya
File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI gives update after major breakthrough in blogger Sniper's murder case

Described as a budding rapper, Otieno's untimely demise has left those who knew him mourning the loss of a young talent who was forced to work at a local car wash to make ends meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

His body has been transferred to the mortuary, pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njoro wa Uba's wife shares precious moments with husband as she celebrates his birthday

Njoro wa Uba's wife shares precious moments with husband as she celebrates his birthday

Details of 25-year-old budding rapper who fell from 5th floor of building in Riruta

Details of 25-year-old budding rapper who fell from 5th floor of building in Riruta

Shorn Arwa claims her book 'Content to Cash' pulled in Sh500K within 7 days

Shorn Arwa claims her book 'Content to Cash' pulled in Sh500K within 7 days

Tanzanian rapper clarifies controversial 'Wapi Huko' song allegedly dissing Kenya

Tanzanian rapper clarifies controversial 'Wapi Huko' song allegedly dissing Kenya

5 photos of boss baby Africanah Ochieng Rapudo that prove she's 'mtoto wa tajiri'

5 photos of boss baby Africanah Ochieng Rapudo that prove she's 'mtoto wa tajiri'

Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

Netizens cheer as Raymond Nduga & Dorris Everlyne's troubled relationship comes to an end

Netizens cheer as Raymond Nduga & Dorris Everlyne's troubled relationship comes to an end

Nicki Minaj's Biography: 6 famous alter egos, controversial moments, $150m net worth

Nicki Minaj's Biography: 6 famous alter egos, controversial moments, $150m net worth

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

American singer Kelis in Nairobi

American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets [Video]

CGTN journalist Sharon Barang'a during an interview at Pulse Kenya

How Kenyan bracelet saved journalist Sharon Barang'a in Soweto slum, South Africa

Comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi to take his son with Jacque Maribe despite fiancée's baby mama remarks

MC Jessy

How MC Jessy has evolved to become a 'pengting' for Gen Z ladies