Police in Nairobi have detained four Nigerian nationals in connection with the tragic death of a 25-year-old man who reportedly fell from the fifth floor of a building in the Riruta area.
Details of 25-year-old budding rapper who fell from 5th floor of building in Riruta
Police have detained 4 foreign nationals in connection to the death of the young man
Recommended articles
The victim, identified as Charles Waga Otieno, was employed at a nearby car wash and had been delivering a carpet to the Nigerians residing on the seventh floor of Corner Heights Apartments, Naivasha Road.
According to witnesses, Otieno arrived at the apartment complex to complete the delivery task, for which he was allegedly paid Sh400.
However, moments later, screams were heard, and Otieno plummeting from the fifth floor, sustaining severe head injuries upon impact with the ground.
Law enforcement officers discovered Otieno's personal belongings, including his mobile phone, earring, and cap, scattered along the path leading from the apartment where he made the delivery.
Curiously, Otieno was found without his trousers, raising questions about the circumstances leading to his fall.
Despite the tragic incident, neighbours observed that the Nigerians appeared unfazed by the ordeal, further deepening the mystery surrounding Otieno's death. A closer inspection of the apartment's balcony revealed railings deemed too high for someone to simply jump off, casting doubt on the initial description provided by the suspects.
Otieno was rushed to Coptic Hospital by emergency services but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Authorities are treating the case as a homicide and are currently holding the four foreign nationals at Satellite Police Station while investigations are ongoing.
Described as a budding rapper, Otieno's untimely demise has left those who knew him mourning the loss of a young talent who was forced to work at a local car wash to make ends meet.
His body has been transferred to the mortuary, pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke