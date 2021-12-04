Eugene Mbugua unveils new show, as 'Our Perfect Wedding' returns after 2 yrs [Photos]

According to Mbugua, ‘Our 5th Anniversary’ is a product of his existing show ‘Our perfect Wedding’ that will also be returning to our screens after a 2-year break due to the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking at the 5th anniversary of ‘Our Perfect wedding’ the prolific producer said that the new show will delve into what five years of marriage looks like.

Photos from the Fifth Anniversary of Our Perfect Wedding [Photos by Mobert Manjahi] Pulse Live Kenya

Our Fifth Anniversary

“I have personally been very fascinated by the passage of time and its changes to our lives. The first couples we had on Our Perfect Wedding are now celebrating five years of marriage (or not).

“So we’ve created an entirely new format, Our Fifth Anniversary, that delves into what five years of marriage has been.

“Our Fifth Anniversary will make our viewers laugh and cry. It explores everything from the joys of childbirth to the struggles of setting up a new family. We’re glad that Maisha Magic could trust us once again with this new format. Our Fifth Anniversary premiers every Wednesday 8 p.m. on Maisha Magic Plus in January. As always, all this was made possible by the amazing team at D&R,” Eugene Mbugua aid in part.

On the other hand, Mbugua noted that the pandemic affected the production of ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ hosted the by amazing Angela Mlay Obuya, but glad that its making a comeback.

“This is a joyous week. Our Perfect Wedding, the show returns to your screens from tomorrow and every Saturday 8 p.m. on @maishamagicplus_tv . @dr_tv.ke started producing OPW in 2016 and have in that time told Kenya’s story of love, courtship, and marriage.

“The pandemic, however, dealt us a blow, and the show has been off-air for almost two years. So you can imagine the delight of the teams at @dr_A tv.ke and @maishamagiceast at having this back to you. The storytelling on this new season is better, and the quality is up from HD to 4K. Starting tomorrow and every Saturday for the next 52 weeks, let @angiemlay be your date to Kenya’s weddings 😀,” said Mbugua.

