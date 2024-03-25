Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor passes away, days after begging for help

Known for his memorable comical roles on screen, Muonagor battled kidney disease for some time before his demise.

Social media tributes

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes as fans expressed their sorrow over the actor's death.

Muonagor's ability to captivate audiences with his performances earned him a special place in the hearts of many.

Actors Guild response after death of Amaechi Muonago

Emeka Rollas, the Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, could not be reached for immediate comments on Muonagor's passing.

Efforts to contact him went unanswered on Sunday evening, leaving many in the industry awaiting an official statement.

Amaechi Muonagor begs for help amidst health struggles

A viral video circulated on social media, depicting Muonagor's dire health situation as he appealed for financial assistance. In the video, the actor, visibly frail, sought help to fund a kidney transplant, emphasising the urgency of his condition.

Health struggles, particularly his battle with kidney failure and the necessity for dialysis, were well-known among his supporters.

Despite efforts to raise funds for his medical treatment, Muonagor's condition continued to deteriorate.

Social commentator Morris Monye highlighted the collective effort to support Muonagor during his health crisis.

Donations were raised to assist with medical expenses, including the costs associated with a kidney transplant.

Fans mourn Mr Ibu

Muonagor's death comes at a time when Nigerians are still reeling from the loss of another Nollywood icon, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who recently passed away.

