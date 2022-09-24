Hilarious reactions to video of DP Gachagua and CS Magoha dancing

A cheerful Gachagua could be seen pulling his best dance moves and excited those in attendance as CS Magoha stood stiff all through the performance despite being right at the center of the action and netizens were quick to give their take, laced in humour as sampled below.

Some opined that given his position, the second in command should enroll for dancing classes to perfect his moves as he is bound to find himself in such situations so many times in the future.

Shyqo Gichymoh-Kim: Riggy G is a whole mood!!! No wonder He promised us a new body in 90 days Magoha could not risk dislocating a limb

Isaac Makachia: " I take this opportunity to congratulate Riggi G for his nice moves and dancing skills but my best dancer remain to be Anyang' Nyong'o"

Rosemary Chahilu: Well done our DP

Samuel Sam: Riggy G is a vibe, the guy has come to bring a balance

Without breaking a sweat, Education CS George Magoha stole the show and became an internet sensation.

Paul Ngundi: Magoha is dancing small small just in a way that it pleases God..

Karim Kip Maiyo opined that Magoha has just invented a new dance style in town, one in which a person is at the center of the action but only observes what is going on without shaking a limb writing: “You're focusing on Riggy G old fashion dance style and you forget to mention the new dancing style in town by one and the only Magoha!” .

Joy Kerubo jokingly noted that the CS had just taken dancing to a whole new level as “Magoha dancing with internal organs ”

Reagan Mulama: Look at Man Magoks standing like nothing is happening instead of praising CBC .

Adorry Adorah: Does Magoha even have a "funny bone" in his body? does the guy even smile .

Edith Wangudi: See Magohaa man who smiles twice a year, during his birthday and during the release of exams....he is not even shaken by the dance .

Richard Wahome Wambugu: Being vibrants and joivial is good for your health.Avoid being too serious this life is not permanent guys.