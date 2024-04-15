Nviiri unveils new management team as he annouces departure from Sol Generation

After a five-year tenure at Sol Generation Records, Nviiri is stepping out to explore new horizons.

In a statement released on his Instagram on Monday April 15, Nviiri expressed profound gratitude towards Sol Generation Records, recognising the label's pivotal role in his artistic development.

"After five incredible years under the nurturing wing of Sol Generation Records, we bid farewell with hearts full of appreciation for the invaluable support, mentorship, and platform provided by the label and the visionary force behind it, Sauti Sol," he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sauti Sol & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes and Songs on Spotify Pulse Live Kenya

The singer's departure from Sol Generation is not just a career shift but an expansion of his vision.

"Through their unwavering belief in my talent and artistic vision, we've witnessed the evolution of a true musical gem," Nviiri reflected, acknowledging the immense growth and exposure he gained under the label's guidance.

Looking forward, Nviiri introduced his new management team, which consists of three seasoned professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience, passion, and expertise to the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

This strategic move is designed to propel Nviiri to new heights in the music industry, emphasising a collaborative approach to his career advancement.

Nviiri The Story Teller's new management team Pulse Live Kenya

The integration of a dedicated management team is expected to enhance his creative output and strengthen his presence in both local and international music scenes.

Going forward, Maisha Wirth will be Nviiri's manager while Jamiel Alderson who is based in the United Kingdom will handle all international dealings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiya Oliver on the other hand will be the bookings manager running the day to day dealings bookings Nviiri will have.