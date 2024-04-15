The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nviiri unveils new management team as he annouces departure from Sol Generation

Amos Robi

During his tenure at Sol Generation, Nviiri has grown as an artist, honing his craft and solidifying his place in the music industry

Singer-song writer Nviiri The Story Teller
Singer-song writer Nviiri The Story Teller

Kenyan singer-songwriter Nviiri the Storyteller, has announced a significant transition in his career.

After a five-year tenure at Sol Generation Records, Nviiri is stepping out to explore new horizons.

In a statement released on his Instagram on Monday April 15, Nviiri expressed profound gratitude towards Sol Generation Records, recognising the label's pivotal role in his artistic development.

"After five incredible years under the nurturing wing of Sol Generation Records, we bid farewell with hearts full of appreciation for the invaluable support, mentorship, and platform provided by the label and the visionary force behind it, Sauti Sol," he shared.

Singer Nviiri The Story Teller
Singer Nviiri The Story Teller

The singer's departure from Sol Generation is not just a career shift but an expansion of his vision.

"Through their unwavering belief in my talent and artistic vision, we've witnessed the evolution of a true musical gem," Nviiri reflected, acknowledging the immense growth and exposure he gained under the label's guidance.

Looking forward, Nviiri introduced his new management team, which consists of three seasoned professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience, passion, and expertise to the table.

This strategic move is designed to propel Nviiri to new heights in the music industry, emphasising a collaborative approach to his career advancement.

Nviiri The Story Teller's new management team
Nviiri The Story Teller's new management team

The integration of a dedicated management team is expected to enhance his creative output and strengthen his presence in both local and international music scenes.

Going forward, Maisha Wirth will be Nviiri's manager while Jamiel Alderson who is based in the United Kingdom will handle all international dealings.

Indiya Oliver on the other hand will be the bookings manager running the day to day dealings bookings Nviiri will have.

Sol Generation is not left empty as the team has already signed a number of artists.

