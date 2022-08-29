Jalango's village staffer shows off 23 year-old dread locks [Photos]

The gardener identified as Ras by his boss donnes a turban but was moved to show off how long his dreadlocks were.

“Has anyone ever seen your dreadlocks? Show us what’s inside the turbine,” Jalang’o told Ras.

Upon revealing their length Jalang’o could not hide his amazement as the locks almost touched the ground in their length. Ras revealed he has had the locks for close to two decades.

Jalango's staffer shows off 23 year old dreadlocks Pulse Live Kenya

“I have had the locks since 1999 to date,“ he noted. Asked who his favourite reggae artist was he settled for Luciano also known as Jah Messenger.

Ras further said it was great working for the Langata member of parliament describing his boss as friendly man unlike many others.

“It’s a privilege to work for you and am really grateful, you are also friendly because not everyone is friendly,” he noted.

Ras urged his boss to run for the top seat when he comes of age.

Jalango's staffer shows off 23 year old dreadlocks Pulse Live Kenya

“When you get to 57 years, I want you to run for presidency,” he told the new member of parliament.

Jalang’o hosted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for lunch in his rural home after heavy campaigns in Mombasa and Kakamega where by elections are underway for the gubernatorial seats.

In Mombasa, Jalang’o and Sifuna went campaigning for Fernandes Barasa who is running for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Barasa is to face off with Cleophas Malala of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party. Others eyeing the seat are veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo.

Jalango and Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir Pulse Live Kenya

In Mombasa, Hassan Omar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to battle off with Abdulswamad Nassir of ODM.