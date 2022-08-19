RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang'o talks about re-hiring Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

Amos Robi

The two staffers were dismissed after allegedly stealing money from Jalang'o

Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema
Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

Langata member of parliament elect Phelix Jalang’o Odiwour has spoken about his relationship with two of his ex-s staffers Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema months after they parted ways following alleged theft from Jalango's residence.

Jalang’o said the ex-staffers have been in contact with him begging him to rehire them as things were thick with them unemployed.

In one of the messages Jalang'o received, Eli Omundu said life was hard without any form of employment begging their former boss to take them back vowing not to repeat the mistakes they made previously.

"Hello Sir aki naomba msamaha sana na najutia makosa yangu mkubwa wangu, nilidangnywa sikuwa n aiyo nia ya wizi tumetoka mbali sana urafiki yetu na undugu iishie apo tafadhali sana nateseka Bungoma naomba tu nisaidie mkubwa wangu,” read the message by Eli.

Lang'ata MP elect Felix Odiwuor, Jalang'o
Lang'ata MP elect Felix Odiwuor, Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jalang'o relinquishes YouTube channel as he heads to Parliament

Jalang’o said he was willing to forgive the two should the public agree he has them back

“I am a man of a clean heart should you accept we have them back then we will surely have them back,” he noted.

Earlier Eli and Litiema had denied making away with the money saying that the allegations against them were false.

The new MP has however never revealed the amount of money the two allegedly stole but has maintained it was a good amount of money which he direly needed during the campaign period.

Jalang'o
Jalang'o Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jalang'o lists conditions to take up advertisements as member of parliament

"These guys stole money from me at a time I needed money the most, they broke the trust we had and betrayed the relationships we had built," Jalango said.

The new entrant to parliament has already revealed how he intends to push for development in his constituency utilizing his connections in the corporate sector.

Jalang'o said for him to take endorsements the brand would have to take up projects in the constituency revealing that he had already signed a deal with a company that was going to see have 20 boreholes dug in the area.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o talks about re-hiring Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

Jalang'o talks about re-hiring Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

Jamal Gaddafi recounts how friends failed him when he wanted to vie for MP

Jamal Gaddafi recounts how friends failed him when he wanted to vie for MP

Singer Lady Bee over the moon after daughter graduated [Video]

Singer Lady Bee over the moon after daughter graduated [Video]

Oga Obinna's baby mama calls him out for harassment

Oga Obinna's baby mama calls him out for harassment

Blinky Bill elated as his song features on Netflix movie

Blinky Bill elated as his song features on Netflix movie

Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti welcomes newborn

Former Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Awiti welcomes newborn

Spice Diana begs for Eric Omondi’s ‘injection’ in ‘Doctor’

Spice Diana begs for Eric Omondi’s ‘injection’ in ‘Doctor’

Jalang'o lists conditions to take up advertisements as member of parliament

Jalang'o lists conditions to take up advertisements as member of parliament

Trending

Zari Hassan to host her All White party in Nairobi

Zari tests her kids to see if they care about her, here's how they responded [Video]

Esther Chebet

Actress Esther Chebet in mourning

sina maoni

'Sina maoni' man granted an all expenses paid holiday

Veteran rapper shares photos of her complete mansion

Veteran rapper Nazizi Hirji shares photos of complete multimillion mansion [Photos]