Jalang'o talks about re-hiring Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

Jalang’o said the ex-staffers have been in contact with him begging him to rehire them as things were thick with them unemployed.

In one of the messages Jalang'o received, Eli Omundu said life was hard without any form of employment begging their former boss to take them back vowing not to repeat the mistakes they made previously.

"Hello Sir aki naomba msamaha sana na najutia makosa yangu mkubwa wangu, nilidangnywa sikuwa n aiyo nia ya wizi tumetoka mbali sana urafiki yetu na undugu iishie apo tafadhali sana nateseka Bungoma naomba tu nisaidie mkubwa wangu,” read the message by Eli.

Jalang’o said he was willing to forgive the two should the public agree he has them back

“I am a man of a clean heart should you accept we have them back then we will surely have them back,” he noted.

Earlier Eli and Litiema had denied making away with the money saying that the allegations against them were false.

The new MP has however never revealed the amount of money the two allegedly stole but has maintained it was a good amount of money which he direly needed during the campaign period.

"These guys stole money from me at a time I needed money the most, they broke the trust we had and betrayed the relationships we had built," Jalango said.

The new entrant to parliament has already revealed how he intends to push for development in his constituency utilizing his connections in the corporate sector.