Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

The former Citizen TV journalist on her Instagram page noted she was happy to have celebrated her birthday in better conditions unlike in 2021 when she was in mourning.

The mother of four further said she learnt that getting through a loss was not as easy as she thought it to be but thankful she got through it.

“Every part of me is thankful to have been on this epic journey of life. My 48th year was tough, marked by our devastating loss at the end of 2021, but it was also a year of blessings - filled with grace, kindness and healing.

“No one promised this life would be easy - but we must never get so lost in the loss, grief and challenge that we cannot see the blessings and give thanks for the opportunities,” said Julie.

In Julie’s reflections, she realized she knows little, listens more keenly, questions more, makes less judgements and is grateful for every new day.

“As I get older I realise I know less; I ask more questions. I listen more keenly. I make less judgements. I appreciate each new day as a blessing and an opportunity to try to do my best, one more time. It is not promised and so I am thankful for each new day 🙏

As I head into my 49th year I wish you love, peace, fulfilment, grace, and blessings beyond your hopes and expectations ❤️❤️❤️” Julie concluded.

Julie Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

Julie was showered by more wishes from friends and family.

Graceekirapa Happy Birthday Mama. More Grace, more Laughs and more Love to you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

joydoreenbiira For the inspiration, the motivation, the grace, the humility, I celebrate you. Happiest birthday @juliegichuru . God bless

awuor_ondeng 49? Where? Guuurl, give us the secret coz you don't look a day older than 25! Happy birthday Julie and cheers to learning, growing and to aging like fine wine!

254glamours Wow❤️ am 27 I look way older than u 😂😂😂u look 23 aki afadhali ww😂 happiest bday Julie may Allah grant you good health and happiness 😍