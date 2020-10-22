Kenyan comedians hold Vigil in honor of late Othuol Othuol (Video)

Kenyan comedians led by Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Jalang’o on Wednesday evening held a candlelit vigil for late comedian Ben Maurice Onyango who was popularly known as Othuol Othuol.

The vigil was held alongside a fundraiser for the late comedian’s funeral expenses which a communication from the comedians said stood at Sh700, 000 to around Sh1 million.

The event saw a number of comedians gather at the Kenya National Theatre to honor and remember the good times they shared with their fallen colleague. They were also joined by fans, close friends and family members of Othuol.

The celebrated Churchill Show Comedian passed away on October 11, 2020, while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

News about the death of Othuol was made public by Churchill show founder Daniel Ndambuki alias Mwalimu Churchill, who confirmed that the comedian died after a long battle with Brain Tumor.

“So sad Ben Maurice popularly known as Othuol Othuol has gone to be with the Lord after a long struggle with Brain Tumor. May he Rest In Peace." shared Churchill on Facebook.

Othuol will be buried on October 24th at his rural home in Siaya.

