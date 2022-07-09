Angry fans booed and pelted Kizz Daniel with tissues after he hurried through a thirty-minute set after keeping fans waiting for hours. The video of angry fans demanding a refund circulated on Twitter and it attracted criticism over what is a growing concern over the attitude of Nigerian superstars towards their live shows.
Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans
Kizz Daniel angered fans when he appeared over four hours late for his sold-out concert in Maryland on Thursday 6th July 2022.
Kizz Daniel has taken to his Instagram account to issue his apology to DMV fans for what transpired. In the apology posted on Friday 8th July 2022, Kizz Daniel attributed the delay to the Nigerian Consulate who withheld his passport.
He went further to explain that in his efforts to reach the show on time, he booked a private jet. However, he still couldn't make the show on time and give the fans a longer show.
Kizz Daniel offered his unreserved apology for the unfortunate delay and promised to announce another date for a DMV show with all existing tickets remaining valid.
Kizz Daniel is currently on a 10-city tour of the United States and fans have been eager to see the superstar perform his hit singles, most notably his intercontinental smash hit 'Buga'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke